Jury deliberates in man's trial in UT-Austin student's slaying

AUSTIN, Texas - The jury has ended its first day of deliberations in the capital murder trial of a 20-year-old man accused in the slaying of a University of Texas student on campus in 2016.

The jury began deliberations Thursday in the trial of Meechaiel Criner, who was a 17-year-old foster care runaway at the time of the killing. He faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Haruka Weiser, an 18-year-old dance major from Portland, Oregon, was walking to her dormitory after a rehearsal when she was strangled and sexually assaulted.

Criner took the stand and denied killing her. He said the night Weiser was killed he'd gone to a hospital to charge his cellphone and tablet and then slept in a vacant building.

Prosecutors say eyeglasses found at the crime scene match glasses worn by Criner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.