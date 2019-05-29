Manhunt underway for suspect in shootout that injured Houston-area deputy

CLEVELAND, Texas - A manhunt is underway Wednesday in a Houston-area county after a deputy was injured during a shootout with a man near Cleveland, KSAT 12's sister station, KPRC reports.

The shooting occurred near a veterinary clinic on FM Road 321 and County Road 2243.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the deputy was injured during an exchange of gunfire with another person. Liberty County officials identified the deputy as Richard Whitten, a four-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. Officials said Whitten was conscious and talking when he was loaded into the air ambulance and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Authorities said the gunman fled the scene, and a manhunt is underway. Liberty County deputies identified the suspect as Vido Pavol.

