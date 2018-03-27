Local women enjoy, brew their own craft beers

SAN ANTONIO - A beer is a beer no matter who pours it and no matter who brews it.

That's the case with a local group of women who get together to enjoy craft beer and in some cases, even brew their own.

"Craft beer in beer in San Antonio is growing by leaps and bounds and I think with each step there's always someone ready to try to knock it back down, "said Tracy Hungate, who took part of San Antonio's Girl Pint Out. "So we have to do our due diligence and we have to promote our craft beer."

The women said they are trying to beat down old stereotypes and that their mission is to find the perfect beer for any woman.

Erica Teague opened Cactusland Brewery last year and recently spoke at the Institute of Texan Cultures about the rise and importance of women in brewing.

"Women supposedly drink wine but that's just not only the case anymore, women do love beer. We can say we love beer and like to talk about it," Teague said.

Teague said that women shouldn't be scared and that beer is not only a man's industry.

