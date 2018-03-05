Man charged in fatal bulletproof vest shooting at party in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect has been charged in the slaying of a man who put on a bulletproof vest during a party before being shot in the chest.

Police say 39-year-old Jason Allen Griffin of Rosenberg was in custody Monday while hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue. Griffin is charged with manslaughter, unlawful possession of body armor and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators are seeking a motive for Sunday's shooting and whether people at the party were playing with a gun. Officials didn't immediately say whether the bullet went through the vest or struck an uncovered area of the victim, who died at the scene.

His name wasn't immediately released.

Court records didn't immediately list bond or an attorney to speak for Griffin.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.