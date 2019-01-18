Man wanted in connection to deadly church shooting cornered in Houston hotel

HOUSTON - A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Catholic church has been located at a hotel in West Houston, KSAT 12's sister station KPRC reports.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Edigin, 62, was found at an Extended Stay America near the West Sam Houston Parkway and Westheimer.

Deputies said Edigin shot his estranged 66-year-old wife and 31-year-old daughter around 7 p.m. Thursday in an apparent domestic dispute at the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister Road near Bella Drive.

Edigin fired at least five shots into the passenger side of the vehicle the wife and daughter were in, killing his wife and critically injuring his daughter, authorities said.

According to deputies, Edigin fled the scene and was later located at the west Houston hotel after authorities received a tip he was there.

