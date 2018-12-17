More than $1,100 worth of meat stolen from Kroger store

HOUSTON - A sergeant found $1,188 worth of beef, pork and shrimp, among other items, in a vehicle pulled over by authorities Sunday, KPRC in Houston reports.

The food is believed to have been stolen from a Houston-area Kroger store, according to a news release from the office of Constable Ryan Gable.

Michael Cordova, 52, is accused in the felony theft case.

The situation started Sunday when a sergeant was driving in the Fox Run subdivision, as part of his routine patrols.

The sergeant watched as the passenger of a vehicle tossed out an aluminum can, so the official decided to stop the car.

As the traffic stop unfolded, the sergeant learned of a theft that had just taken place at the Kroger at 3731 Riley Fuzzel Road.

The license plate for the vehicle stopped matched the suspect vehicle description reported by Kroger, officials said.

The driver consented to a search, and that’s when the meat and other items were discovered.

