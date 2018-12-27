Multiple water rescues overnight near Austin

AUSTIN - Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department rescued multiple people stuck in high floodwaters early Thursday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said one water rescue began around 1 a.m. near Spicewood Springs Road when a woman in a pickup truck called 911 and said she became stuck. Firefighters eventually pulled the woman out of the creek and back onto the roadway, the AFD said.

A second water rescue occurred in the 11900 block of Hibbs Lane and included one person and a Travis County deputy. The Austin Fire boat crew rescued the deputy before getting to a second person stuck in a tree by boat.

All the people rescued were assessed by Austin-Travis County EMS crews.

The Austin Fire Department also assisted another water rescue at Decker Lane and Nez Perce Trace. That stalled vehicle had three people inside.

Final. 11900 Hibbs. All units clearing. Total of two people rescued. Picture is Starflight landing to drop off TCSO deputy pic.twitter.com/mBD0KcsYic — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.