Officials to increase reward for info about fatal San Marcos apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Marcos and the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are holding a joint news conference Friday to announce a reward increase regarding information into the fatal fire at the Iconic Village Apartments in San Marcos.

Authorities are still searching for the person who started the fire that occurred on July 20, 2018, that resulted in five deaths and seven injuries, including one critical injury.

The press conference Friday will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center on East Hopkins Street.

Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Haley Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; James Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant; and Belina Moats, 21, of Big Wells, all died as a result of the fire.

Four of the victims killed were either students or former students at Texas State University. Officials said about 200 people were also displaced as a result of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the ReportIt app.

