Padre Island National Seashore open for Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Padre Island National Seashore is open for Memorial Day weekend, but coastal flooding may impact beach driving and camping, a press release said Thursday.

The National Park Service said South Texas beaches are continuing to experience higher than normal tides that will make beach driving and beach camping difficult.

The park's campgrounds are expected to fill early and stay full until midday Monday, the press release said.

The press release said if the beaches continue to flood, there will be a shortage of camping availability.

Visitors are advised to monitor the park website or to visit its Facebook page to get the most up to date information.

