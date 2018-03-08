Police: Texas woman fills, seals neighbor's locks with metal pins, super glue

TOMBALL, Texas - A 64-year-old suburban Houston woman damaged a neighbor's home by filling locks with metal pins and sealing them with super glue, spray-painting windows and destroying for-sale signs, authorities said.

Dallas Lott, of Tomball, northwest of Houston, posted $1,000 bond and was released Wednesday after a probable cause hearing. She is charged with felony criminal mischief.

As a condition of Lott's bond, the judge ordered that she not have contact with her neighbor, Rodrigo Camus or his property.

Camus said the vandalism started after he bought a townhome next to Lott's, made some renovations and put it on the market.

The problems became so severe that Camus installed a video surveillance system to identify Lott.

Court records show the video evidence included Lott covering the cameras with duct tape.

Camus said he can now focus on selling his townhome.

"You get a call saying, 'Hey, there's a showing,' and you get excited," he said. "Somebody's going to buy it, but I never get that chance, because she would scare them before they even got here."

Editor's note: Our sister website, Click2Houston.com, contributed to this story. Visit their website to read the full story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.