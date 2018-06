Remains of Korean War POW from South Texas to be buried next week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - The remains of a Texas serviceman taken prisoner of war following a 1951 battle with Chinese forces in South Korea have been identified and will returned to his family.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Thursday announced the remains of Army Pfc. Felipe A. Champion of Brownsville will be buried June 21 in his hometown.

Champion was age 19 and with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, when he was reported missing in action in February 1951. The U.S. determined Champion was a prisoner of war.

Another American POW, after being released, reported Champion died in custody at the Suan Bean Camp in 1951.

North Korea in 1992 returned 15 boxes of remains reportedly from where Champion was believed to have died. DNA evidence helped identify Champion last August.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.