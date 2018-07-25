Sheriff: Roughly 50 animals dead, many beheaded, found near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Roughly 50 animals have reportedly been found dead, some beheaded, near Georgetown, Texas late Tuesday night, a tweet sent by Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

Sheriff Chody sent the tweet just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, saying that multiple animals were found deceased.

The tweet said that the animals included dogs, cats, chickens, roosters and ducks but did not disclose the exact location of the scene or what the circumstances were surrounding the deaths.

It is also unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Sheriff Chody did say that more details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

WilCo SO investigating multiple deceased (Preliminary reports have over 50) animals in GT area. Included are dogs ,cats, chickens, roosters, and ducks. Some reported to being beheaded. More information to be released in morning as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/k2OUkq6b7y — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.