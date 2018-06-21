San Marcos police holding church safety seminar on Thursday

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is holding their third and final church safety seminar on Thursday to help churchgoers feel safe.

The seminar addresses concerns of violence and safety for faith-based communities across the country and offers practical information, both relevant and timely, to address the safety needs of churches and houses of worship.

As part of the seminar, the department said the best thing anyone can do is know your surroundings and pay attention if someone looks suspicious or seems out of place on church grounds.

RELATED: Church leaders talk security in wake of Sutherland Springs tragedy

The department also suggests having a church safety team which can be simply one person or a group of people. Such a team would be responsible for monitoring the parking lot, the building itself and the sanctuary. Police said that if one were to see something suspicious they should call the police.

The seminars were being offered in response to last year's Sutherland Springs church shooting, a shooting that saw 26 people killed and 20 wounded at First Baptist Church.

San Marcos Police said tonight's class is full, but added that they may offer another round of seminars in the future.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.