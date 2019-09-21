SAPD: Registered sex offender assaulted two children while babysitting them

SAN ANTONIO - A registered sex offender accused of assaulting two children he was babysitting was arrested Friday night by San Antonio police.

Robert Harris, 41, is facing two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In 2004, Harris was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2004 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Details about the recent accusations against him were released after he was arrested Friday.

On Sept. 4, a 4-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister told their grandmother that Harris sexually assaulted them. The girl began to cry and said they were not supposed to tell anybody, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police were notified and began their investigation.

On Sept. 18, the children were interviewed about the alleged sexual assault. They said Harris assaulted them while he was babysitting them. It occurred in the bathroom while the children were in their bathing suits, according to the affidavit.

Police spoke to the children's mother, who said she was aware Harris was a registered sex offender.

A witness told police Harris had also sexually assaulted one of the children three years ago, but the witness said Harris denied the allegations at the time to the child's mother.

Harris' bail was set at $60,000, jail records show.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.