Seguin doctor who shot couple in front of kids to make court appearance

SEGUIN, Texas - A Seguin doctor who fatally shot a couple in front of their three kids will make a court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Robert Edward Fadal, 56, allegedly shot and killed both Tiffany Leann Strait, 30, and her husband, Anthony Ray Strait, 27.

Fadal's appearance in court Wednesday is an arraignment hearing. He is charged with capital murder.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's office said there was no indication of a dispute or fight leading up to the February shooting.

The couple were helping Fadal's mother by lending their truck when he walked out of the house with a rifle and shot them for "no apparent reason".

