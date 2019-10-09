Seguin police searching for man who stole key card machine from hotel lobby

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a key card machine from a hotel lobby.

The incident occurred Sept. 16 at the American Best Value Inn in the 1500 block of state highway 46.

According to police, a man in his early 20s walked into the lobby and then stole the hotel's key card machine.

Surveillance video showed the man feeling across the hotel lobby front desk, unplugging the key card machine and then fleeing.

Police described the man as having dark hair and a goatee. He possibly drove off in a dark-colored Ford Fusion, police said.

Authorities say the key card machine is worth about $3,800.

If you have information about this crime, contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 878-403-TIPS.

If the information you have leads to an arrest, you may be able to get a cash reward.

