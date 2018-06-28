Texas

Silver Alert issued for impaired 82-year-old man

John T. Watson was last seen on Wednesday

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - A Silver Alert was issued late Wednesday for a man who has cognitive impairment, Texas officials said.

John T. Watson, 82, is 6 foot 2 and weighs 260 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes, the Silver Alert activation notice from the Abilene Police Department said.

Watson was last seen Wednesday wearing glasses, a white polo shirt, and black/white flannel pajama pants in Taylor County. He was driving a a red, 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring with TX Temp Tag 17506G9.

The alert is in place for the following counties or regions: Lubbock, Norman, Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, Midland and San Angelo.

Watson's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety, law enforcement officials said.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Abilene Police Department at 325-673-8331.

