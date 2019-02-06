Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a missing 83-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Charles McClain Devaul is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 192 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light green golf shirt and blue pants. He is also missing his thumb on his left hand and not currently wearing his hearing aids.

Nelson was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Georgetown driving a champagne, 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with TX license plate DVV 6608.

Officials said Nelson is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Devaul is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.