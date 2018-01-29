Skeletal remains found at Kerrville Schreiner Park identified

KERRVILLE, Texas - Skeletal remains found by hunters at Kerrville Schreiner City Park during a state-sponsored hunting program have been identified, the Kerrville Police Department said Monday.

Police said the remains have been positively identified as Rolland Michael McNeil. He has been missing since Feb. 2017.

Hunters found the remains back on Dec. 17, 2017 as they were tracking a deer that had been shot. They made the discovery in a thick cedar brush.

Investigators said they received notification from Texas Central Autopsy that the x-rays they obtained from an Oregon hospital confirmed the identity after completing a comparative analysis.

