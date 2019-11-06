Suspect in fatal Halloween party shooting released; case dismissal requested

This undated photo provided by the Hunt County (Texas) Sheriff's office shows Brandon Ray Gonzales. Gonzalez, of Greenville, Texas, was arrested Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, and charged with capital murder of multiple persons in a shooting an…

GREENVILLE, Texas - The suspect in the shooting at an off-campus college Halloween party in East Texas that killed two people and injured a dozen more has been released and the dismissal of the charge against him has been requested.

Brandon Ray Gonzales was released from jail Tuesday after investigators said "additional information has come to light" that undermines the evidence against him. Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks says he is asking the county district attorney to take no further action on the case "at this time."

Related:

Suspect arrested in deadly Texas party shooting

Police charge man in Texas homecoming party shooting

Gonzales was jailed Oct. 28 on a capital murder charge after an arrest affidavit said a confidential informant told the Hunt County Sheriff's Office that Gonzales had opened fire Oct. 26 at a party hall outside Greenville, Texas.

Meeks said in a statement Tuesday evening that additional information undermined the case and witnesses have refused to cooperate with investigators.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.