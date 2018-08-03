Suspect in Houston doctor's slaying kills himself in front of police, chief says

(CNN) - The 62-year-old man suspected of killing a prominent Houston doctor in broad daylight committed suicide Friday as police closed in on him, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Joseph James Pappas died from a single self-inflicted shot to the head.



Pappas had body armor on during the confrontation, Acevedo said.

Police had been looking for Pappas since Tuesday after he was named a suspect in the July 20 shooting death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Investigators said Pappas painstakingly planned the execution, possibly as revenge for his mother's death 20 years ago under the doctor's care, Acevedo said.

Pappas -- a trained marksman who worked for 30 years as a Texas constable -- had been the subject of a manhunt after a tipster told investigators that he appeared to be a cyclist in a surveillance video along with Hausknecht that police had released from the day of the shooting.

Hausknecht was a prominent surgeon and former cardiologist for President George H.W. Bush.

