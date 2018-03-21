Suspicious package found at post office in East Texas

LAIRD HILL, Texas - A suspicious package was found Wednesday at a post office in East Texas.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the package was found at the post office in Laird Hill, in northwestern Rusk County.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is on the scene, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on its way, the report said.

Authorities have blocked off the area around the scene, the newspaper reported.

