Texas police shoot man by mistake, thought he was hostage suspect

AMARILLO, Texas - An Amarillo shelter worker who wrestled a gun away from a man holding hostages was then shot by a police officer who mistook him as the suspect.

Police said they received a report Wednesday of a man holding dozens of people hostage in the chapel of Faith City Mission, a downtown shelter that serves the indigent and others.

An officer confronted a man who was inside, holding a gun, and shot him.

The investigation revealed the wounded man worked at the shelter, and had moments earlier fought and took away the weapon from the gunman, Joshua Len Jones.

Police said the worker remained hospitalized Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones, 35, is being held at the Potter County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping.

