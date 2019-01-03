Texas Sheriff: Motive in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl still unclear

HOUSTON - A Texas sheriff says he's aware of claims by activists that a weekend shooting that killed a 7-year-old black girl was racially motivated but adds that it remains unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators are considering all possibilities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday that his agency is not "tone deaf" to concerns that race played a role in the death of Jazmine Barnes. But he says the focus is on collecting evidence and developing leads, while a determination on motive will come later.

Houston activists said earlier that they believe the attack was racially motivated and pointed to an unsolved shooting in the area in 2017 in which a white suspect fired into a vehicle.

Jazmine was riding in a car Sunday with her family when a motorist described by authorities as a white, bearded man pulled alongside and fired on them.

