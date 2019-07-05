Texas teenager dies after firework explodes into his chest

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 19-year-old Texas man died after a firework exploded into his chest and arm, officials said.

Tarrant County Medical Examiner's records show Maneno Juma died around 10 p.m. Thursday of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital.

Fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl said firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what happened. There's no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display.

Fire crews responded to more than 450 911 calls regarding arson, burns and fires, which is 45% more than a typical day.

City fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

