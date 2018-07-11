Top Texas appeals court won't stop next week's execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has refused to stop the scheduled execution next week of an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a San Antonio convenience store owner nearly 14 years ago.

Attorneys for 34-year-old condemned prisoner Christopher Young argued Bexar County prosecutors improperly removed a woman from consideration as a juror at his 2006 trial because her church had a prison ministry. Young's appeals lawyers contended her dismissal was a constitutional violation.

The argument was rejected in an earlier appeal as improper and attorneys renewed their arguments, saying the legal basis of the new appeal wasn't available when they filed their earlier appeal.

The court late Tuesday disagreed, saying the filing was improper.

Young is set to die next week for the November 2004 slaying of Hasmukh "Hash" Patel.

