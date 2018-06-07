LIVE: Device cleared at Hobby Airport, security checkpoint to reopen

HOUSTON - UPDATE: KPRC, KSAT 12's sister station in Houston is reporting that a checkpoint at William P. Hobby Airport was shut down Thursday after a possible grenade was found in a bag.

According to the Hobby Airport Twitter account, the device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening.

Authorities are however telling passengers to expect some delays through security and to check with carriers to see if your flight has been impacted.

An explosive unit was called in at one point to investigate if the device was active and passengers were kept at least 200 feet away from the checkpoint.

Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening. Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted. #fly2houston — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

---

(Original Story)

Passengers catching early-morning flights have been told to evacuate Houston's William P. Hobby Airport.

According to an Associated Press journalist going through the checkpoint, Transportation Security Administration workers shouted "Shut it down! Everyone leave!" at about 4:35 a.m., forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

Police referred questions to a command center, which had no immediate comment.

The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening. Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

