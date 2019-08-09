Two shot to death during rush hour on Houston highway

HOUSTON - Two people are dead after they were shot during rush hour in the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Houston, police said.

KPRC 2, KSAT’s sister station, reported that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police said two vehicles crashed before the shooting and one vehicle spun out in the middle of the highway.

At least one person got out of the vehicle that didn’t spin out and started firing shots into the other vehicle, police said. Both people in the other vehicle were hit by gunfire, KPRC reported.

The shooter got back into his vehicle and left the scene.

No one has been arrested.

