USPS worker found fatally shot in mail truck in Dallas

DALLAS - A U.S. Postal Service worker in Dallas was found shot to death early Monday inside a mail truck along a busy highway, police said.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers found the worker's body inside the government vehicle after responding to a reported shooting along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas, police said.

The U.S. Postal Service operates a large complex nearby.

Investigators said no arrests have been made, and they're trying to determine a motive in the shooting.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Messages left by The Associated Press for representatives of the U.S. Postal Service weren't immediately returned on Monday, a federal holiday.

