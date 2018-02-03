Video of student being struck by belt leads to dismissal of school employee

CYPRESS, Texas - A video making its rounds on social media Friday led to the removal of a staff member at a school in Cypress.

In the video, a man is seen sitting in what appears to be a teacher's chair in a classroom at the high school.

VIDEO: Cy-Woods HS employee Snapchat belt beating

A person who appears to be a student approaches the man and wipes a cloth across the man's forehead.

The man then gets up, takes off his belt and chases the student around the classroom, eventually grabbing him and striking him numerous times with the belt.

Cy-Fair Independent School District released the following statement on the incident:

"We were shocked to learn of the video. The staff member involved was immediately removed from the campus, and CFISD Police are conducting a thorough investigation. These actions are certainly not representative of Cypress Woods or CFISD employee standards of conduct."

