UPDATE: Child identified after video shows Houston-area woman abandoning boy on doorstep

SPRING, Texas - Update 10:50 a.m.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies have identified a 2-year-old boy who was abandoned on the front porch of a Spring home near Houston.

Reporters who were in the neighborhood Thursday spoke to a man who identified himself as the boy's father after recognizing his child from the doorbell video. That video has now been widely shared on social media.

Deputies said the woman who abandoned the boy Wednesday evening was supposed to drop him off at his father's home but had the wrong house.

The child's mother is in the hospital. According to deputies, she asked her friend to take the child to his father's house. The father told investigators that when the child never arrived, he assumed plans had changed.

Investigators said they aren't sure why the woman ran away. They've identified her and are planning to interview her today. Officials say she could face a felony charge of child abandonment.

Child Protective Services is working to reunite the child with a family member.

Original Story:

A woman abandoned a 2-year-old boy Wednesday on the doorstep of a Houston-area home, and the whole thing was caught on camera, deputies said.

The incident was reported about 8:20 p.m. at a home in the 30700 block of Legends Ridge Drive in Spring, Texas.

According to Montgomery County deputies, a woman called 911 and said that she found a boy on her stoop after hearing a knock at her door.

Investigators said surveillance video shows a woman arrive at the home in a white car, run to the front door of the home, lift the child by one arm to place him on the porch, ring the doorbell several times, knock on the door, run back to the car and leave. The entire incident took 23 seconds.

Deputies said the boy appears to be uninjured and in good health.

