Walmart to reopen El Paso store after mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas - Walmart will reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but only after the entire interior of the store is rebuilt.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the project is expected to take three to four months.

Hargrove said the project will include an on-site memorial honoring the victims of the shooting and recognizing the "binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez" in Mexico.

Authorities said the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, confessed to targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 shooting.

Hargrove said nearly 400 employees at the El Paso store have been reassigned to other nearby locations, and that the company believes reopening the store is "an important step in healing from this tragedy."

