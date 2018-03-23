Whiskey business continues to grow in Texas

BLANCO, Texas - Did you know that there are about 100 whiskeys made right here in Texas? It's a business that continues to grow in the state.

Andalusia Whiskey, a company out of Blanco, Texas is bottling, serving and selling Its own whiskey made inside its distillery.

]The company is run by business partners and friends Tommy Erwin and Ty Phelps.

"It's a real renaissance in whiskey right now in Texas," Erwin said. "Some really cool stuff is coming out of our state."

A unique aspect to this company is all the whiskey is made from 100 percent rainwater, and all spent grain is used to feed the animals on the farm the business is on.

Andalusia is just one of many up-and-coming spirit companies to open in the past several years in the state. For that reason the Texas Whiskey Festival was created.

"We want to educate and get more people interested in Texas whiskey," Texas Whiskey Festival co-founder Jake Clements said.

This is the first year of the festival and it will feature many of the whiskeys made right here in the Lone Star State.

"We want to elevate the idea of what Texas whiskey is to the same brethren as Kentucky bourbon," Clements said.

The Texas Whiskey Festival will take place March 31 at the Bullock State History Museum in Austin.

Tickets are still available, but are going fast. Click here for information.

