The 90s are back with #TextLikethe90s social media trend

The 90s fashion trends are back in a big way with choker necklaces, Birkenstocks and even scrunchies in style again.

But a lot has changed in the last 20-30 years and Twitter users are having fun reminiscing.

The #TextLikethe90s hashtag is trending with people posting images and gifs of what it was like back in the day.

Here are some of our favorites:

#TextLikeThe90s Get off the phone!! I need the internet!! pic.twitter.com/mR1Ymru84Z — Papa Bear Joe (@RedhawkJ0e) July 22, 2019

“Hey man, when’s the next movie?”



“I don’t know, let me go find the nearest newspaper.” #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/a4EJDcS866 — Johnny Thunderstorm (@ThePerks55) July 22, 2019

Anyone wanna go rent a movie with me? #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/5yyaELYAi9 — Meredith (@meralee727) July 22, 2019

Anyone have a quarter for the pay phone? I just got a page #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/leOlkoxl1u — KimberlyLanese (@KimberlyLanese) July 22, 2019

My life felt fulfilled when my giga pet or nano baby was well taken care of lol #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/DNVIK0zHSv — jamaicanprettyting (@jamaicanpretty2) July 22, 2019

Opening a fresh new pack of these. #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/h54Sy1YsNi — 𝔼𝕝 𝔹. 𝔼 (@_dyt_replant) July 22, 2019

