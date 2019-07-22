The 90s are back with #TextLikethe90s social media trend

The 90s fashion trends are back in a big way with choker necklaces, Birkenstocks and even scrunchies in style again.
But a lot has changed in the last 20-30 years and Twitter users are having fun reminiscing.
The #TextLikethe90s hashtag is trending with people posting images and gifs of what it was like back in the day.
How many of these '90s foods do you remember?
Here are some of our favorites:
#TextLikeThe90s Get off the phone!! I need the internet!! pic.twitter.com/mR1Ymru84Z — Papa Bear Joe (@RedhawkJ0e) July 22, 2019
“Hey man, when’s the next movie?”
“I don’t know, let me go find the nearest newspaper.” #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/a4EJDcS866 — Johnny Thunderstorm (@ThePerks55) July 22, 2019
Anyone wanna go rent a movie with me? #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/5yyaELYAi9 — Meredith (@meralee727) July 22, 2019
Anyone have a quarter for the pay phone? I just got a page #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/leOlkoxl1u — KimberlyLanese (@KimberlyLanese) July 22, 2019
Actual texting in the 90's. #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/s0HHJfCrKr — Mary Groom (@iammarygroom) July 22, 2019
My life felt fulfilled when my giga pet or nano baby was well taken care of lol #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/DNVIK0zHSv — jamaicanprettyting (@jamaicanpretty2) July 22, 2019
Opening a fresh new pack of these. #TextLikeThe90s pic.twitter.com/h54Sy1YsNi — 𝔼𝕝 𝔹. 𝔼 (@_dyt_replant) July 22, 2019
