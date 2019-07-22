News

The 90s are back with #TextLikethe90s social media trend

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

The 90s fashion trends are back in a big way with choker necklaces, Birkenstocks and even scrunchies in style again.

But a lot has changed in the last 20-30 years and Twitter users are having fun reminiscing.

The #TextLikethe90s hashtag is trending with people posting images and gifs of what it was like back in the day.

Here are some of our favorites:

