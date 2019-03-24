'The Donut Boy' visits SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple police units -- including motorcycles and bicycles -- surrounded the Public Safety Headquarters this morning. Some pedestrians feared something had gone wrong, however, the only guilty ones today were the officers themselves.

"They were glazed (doughnuts)," said Mario Salas, officer for the San Antonio Police Department. "No chocolate because I was a little late!"

Tyler Carach, 11, is the suspect behind the glazed delivery.

"I brought a lot of doughnuts," said Carach, known as "The Donut Boy."

Since Aug. 1, 2016, Carach has delivered more than 75,000 doughnuts across 40 states. The gesture began with four deputies in his local hometown in Alabama who showed a great appreciation for Carach's gift.

"My mom said it wasn't the snack that they were excited about," said Carrach. "It was because I took the time to say 'thank you.'"

For SAPD, they say it's a gesture that goes a long way.

"It's a great feeling just knowing we have support in San Antonio," said officer Salas. "We have more support than we have negative, but to get it from a child, it's even greater."

Carach himself hopes to one day also be in uniform as a K-9 officer.

