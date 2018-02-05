Home Depot plans to hire 750 new employees in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Home improvement supplies retailing company The Home Depot is preparing for the busiest selling season in San Antonio by hiring 750 new associates to its workforce.

The world’s largest home improvement retailer said spring is the busiest time of the year, and it is now accepting applications for positions in San Antonio.

The application process takes about 15 minutes on its website and positions vary by the store.

Positions range from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, which include both permanent part-time and seasonal opportunities in The Home Depot’s retail stores and distribution facilities.

The Home Depot said college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

To apply, click here.

For interview tips, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.