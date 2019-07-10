The Jerk Shack named among Top 16 best new restaurants in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio artisan Caribbean cuisine restaurant has been named among the Top 16 best new restaurants in the United States.

The Jerk Shack, known for its crispy fried jerk wings and mac combo, spicy oxtails, and jerk chicken tacos, made Eater.com's "best" list.

"I am overjoyed and honored to be among the Top 16 Restaurants in America list," said Nicola Blaque, chef and owner of The Jerk Shack. "As a Jamaican immigrant and veteran, I am delighted to do what I love in a country I have given my blood, sweat and tears for."

The restaurant was also voted the best new restaurant for 2018 by Elder Eats.

