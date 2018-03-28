There could be a legitimate $100 check waiting for you in your mailbox

SAN ANTONIO - Valpak officials announced in December that $100 checks will be sent out randomly in specially marked envelopes every month in 2018 across all 150 markets in the U.S.

There are no strings attached and no purchase necessary, just a check made out to “cash.”

Valpak started the promotion three years ago, however; most checks never get cashed because consumers think they’re fake.

"I treated my family to dinner using the $100 and a Valpak coupon," said Sharon S., of Houston, Texas.

The $100 Instant Win program has been around since 1988, but this is the first time it’s being offered in every market at the same time.

Valpak is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and winners will not be solicited or contacted by Valpak or its advertisers.

