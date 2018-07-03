'There's no reason you can't work,' boss told woman whose son is on life support

ALBION, Michigan - A woman whose son is on life support will get to keep her job after the seemingly cold text exchange between the woman and her boss went viral.

Crystal Reynolds Fisher posted screenshots of texts between her and her boss on Saturday. In the text exchange, Fisher's boss, identified only as Dawn, tells Fisher that "this isn't how we do things" after Fisher says she won't be able to come in to work until her son is off life support.

Fisher said that she notified her boss at PS Food Mark, a Michigan-based gas station, 48 hours before she was scheduled to work and that her boss told her "if you can't come to work that's you quitting."

Fisher countered her boss, stating that she was giving her advance notice, to which Dawn replied, "There is no reason you can't work and I will not tolerate drama."

Fisher asked her boss whether she would be able to function if her own child was on life support, to which Dawn replied, "Yes I would, I still have bills to pay and something to keep me busy and occupied."

Dawn also said, "We don't get to come and go as we please at Folk Oil." Folk Oil is the parent company of PS Food Mart. Fisher's boss said that her focus was on running the store.

The screenshots have been shared more than 78,000 times.

Folk Oil took to Facebook on Monday to address the issue, saying that Dawn had been fired.

Read the full statement:

"We’d like to follow up on the issue brought to our attention recently regarding how an employee time off request was handled by one of our managers. We investigated and have found that the situation was handled improperly and without the compassion that we value as a company. For that, we are very sorry. "As a result of this finding, we took quick action and that manager is no longer employed by PS Food Mart. We have also reaffirmed to our employee that she will be able to take all the time off that she needs during this difficult period. We’d like to thank the public for their concern."

