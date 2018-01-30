These custom cranial helmets are free and are made by a San Antonio company

SAN ANTONIO - Printit Custom Wraps, the sister company of San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens, is showcasing a better look for cranial helmets.

Helmet molding therapy, or cranial orthosis, is a type of treatment in which a baby is fitted with a special helmet to correct the shape of the skull, according to HopkinsMedicine.org. Babies younger than 12 months usually wear the cranial helmets as their skulls grow and fuse together.

Printit Custom Wraps designs the wraps and applies them to the helmets for free to anybody across the country.

"If your child is diagnosed and they need a cranial helmet, we absolutely do everything," owner Cameron Davies said.

The family of a child with a cranial helmet just needs to call Printit Custom Wraps or Cruising Kitchens to schedule a time to go discuss designs for the helmet.

The company has designed helmets boasting everything from superhero characters to the Spurs logo.

Cruising Kitchens and Printit Custom Wraps are a local company that is known for creating and building food trucks across the world. Most recently they created a mobile nightclub that was featured on the Discovery Channel.

