These VIA bus routes will change for the next two years

SAN ANTONIO - A dozen bus routes will change as the city's Transportation and Capital Improvements Department begins a two-year street improvement project next Monday.

The following routes and routes with stops in the downtown area will be affected for the next two years:

17 IH-35 Express

21 Kirby/Converse

22 Hays Frequent

24 East Houston Frequent

25 East Commerce Frequent

26 Martin Luther King

70 Cesar Chavez

75 West Commerce Frequent

77 Martin

93 IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA Express

94 IH-10 Fiesta Texas Express

100 Prímo

A list of route changes and bus stops affected by the construction can be found online. Riders seeking more information on the construction changes can contact VIA customer service at 210-362-2020 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

