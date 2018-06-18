These VIA bus routes will change for the next two years

SAN ANTONIO - A dozen bus routes will change as the city's Transportation and Capital Improvements Department begins a two-year street improvement project next Monday.
The following routes and routes with stops in the downtown area will be affected for the next two years:
- 17 IH-35 Express
- 21 Kirby/Converse
- 22 Hays Frequent
- 24 East Houston Frequent
- 25 East Commerce Frequent
- 26 Martin Luther King
- 70 Cesar Chavez
- 75 West Commerce Frequent
- 77 Martin
- 93 IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA Express
- 94 IH-10 Fiesta Texas Express
- 100 Prímo
A list of route changes and bus stops affected by the construction can be found online. Riders seeking more information on the construction changes can contact VIA customer service at 210-362-2020 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
