These VIA bus routes will change for the next two years

12 routes impacted by construction

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A dozen bus routes will change as the city's Transportation and Capital Improvements Department begins a two-year street improvement project next Monday.

The following routes and routes with stops in the downtown area will be affected for the next two years:

  • 17 IH-35 Express
  • 21 Kirby/Converse
  • 22 Hays Frequent
  • 24 East Houston Frequent
  • 25 East Commerce Frequent
  • 26 Martin Luther King
  • 70 Cesar Chavez
  • 75 West Commerce Frequent
  • 77 Martin
  • 93 IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA Express
  • 94 IH-10 Fiesta Texas Express
  • 100 Prímo

A list of route changes and bus stops affected by the construction can be found online. Riders seeking more information on the construction changes can contact VIA customer service at 210-362-2020 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

