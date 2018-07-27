They acted as customers but left as thieves

SAN ANTONIO - They pretended to be customers but they weren't after food.

Two men walked into a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 2300 block of Fredericksburg Road on June 20, acting as customers, police said.

The pair displayed weapons to employees and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

The men got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you recognize the men, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the men.

