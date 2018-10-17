Boil-water notice issued after major flooding on Llano River

KINGSLAND, Texas - UPDATE:

The Kingsland Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil-water notice Wednesday for its customers after major flooding on the Llano River.

Customers are urged to boil water before they use it for drinking, washing hands, brushing teeth and bathing purposes.

The water supply will notify customers when the boil-water notice is no longer in effect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities discovered a body along Lake LBJ in Burnet County Tuesday afternoon after Burnet and Llano counties experienced significant flooding.

The flooding prompted officials to evacuate homes near the Llano and Colorado rivers and other bodies of water in the area.

A captain with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found shortly after noon. Authorities have not said whether the body is that of a man or woman. The discovery was the first of such since the downpour began early Tuesday morning.

Many living along the rivers and lake have had their homes flooded due to the fast-rising floodwaters.

One man, Larry Baggett, said his home hasn't been damaged by the flooding, but his friends who live in Kingsland weren't as lucky.

"Have everybody in your prayers here," Baggett asked. "They're going to need it."

Baggett said he's never seen the rivers rise as high as they rose Tuesday.

"The last time I seen it was in '07 when we got that 13 inches of rain overnight, but it was never this bad," Baggett said. "This is the worst I've seen it in a long time."

According to records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Llano River crested at 39.91 feet Tuesday, nearly 1 1/2 feet shy of the 1935 record. The Colorado River at Lake LBJ crested at approximately 827 feet. Nearby, Sandy Creek rose approximately 14 feet from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon.

"It's pretty bad everywhere," Baggett said.

Some homes along the Colorado and Llano rivers were submerged by floodwaters. Rushing water swept up some small sheds and boats, which could be seen drifting down the body of water where the two rivers intersect.

The flooding was so powerful, it destroyed a bridge in Kingsland Tuesday morning. The destruction was captured on camera. A loud, crashing noise can be heard in the video as guardrails snap and concrete is washed away.

"And to think that all of this water is going to keep going down into Lake Travis and Lake Marble Falls -- it's unbelievable," said Jed Mazour, whose family lives along the Colorado River.

Mazour said he encourages people in the area to find higher ground and stay away from the area.

Cindy Pearce, who lives in The Legends neighborhood on Lake LBJ, said she left her house to run errands and when she was done, she was informed that jet skis were floating in her backyard and that first responders were conducting helicopter rescues in her neighborhood.

Pearce said cell and landline phone service is out in her area, and she hasn't been able to directly get in contact with her 83-year-old mother, who she left at home with her 38-year-old son. She said she has been gathering information on her family's whereabouts through law enforcement.

"Nobody likes to lose property, but all we care about at this point is that everybody is safe," Pearce said.

She said she was shocked by the flooding, as her home wasn't built in the floodplain.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.