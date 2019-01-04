Thief makes headlines for stealing newspapers from public library

NEW BRAUNFELS - New Braunfels police are looking for a man making headlines for regularly stealing newspapers from the New Braunfels public library.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for any information about the man who steals a $100 yearly subscription of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. Security camera footage shows the suspect driving a gold Pruis.

Comal Crime Stoppers is "hoping we can circulate these images and get a few tips on who the 'Herald Hijacker' is so we can make him yesterday’s news," it said in a Facebook post.

The 'Herald Hijacker' could be facing theft charges.

To report a tip call 830-620-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip online.

