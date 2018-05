SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspects in string of separate burglaries on the Northwest Side involving three liquor stores early Tuesday morning.

Thieves broke into Don’s and Ben’s on De Zavala Road, Twin Liquors on Babcock Road and River City Liquors on Wurzbach Road before 5 a.m.

Police are searching for those involved in the break-ins.

Officers said all three burglaries are connected.

