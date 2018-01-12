Thieves hit NW Side nonprofit twice in 3 days, steal tools, supplies that help elderly

SAN ANTONIO - Thieves burglarized a Northwest Side nonprofit twice in three days, stealing tools and supplies used to help the elderly.

King's Compassion dedicates itself to helping the elderly by providing them with groceries and helping them with handiwork around the house.

"Landscaping, mowing, leaf-raking, carpentry, minor plumbing, minor electrical, "said Robert Reyes, King's Compassion founder.

Thieves stole drills, saws, a flashlight and all the attachments.

"I felt really devastated because these tools don't belong to me," Reyes said.

Reyes and his wife started the nonprofit in 2011. They work out of their home and estimate the cost of the stolen items at about $3,000.

"I love the elderly because they are the most abandoned, the most abused, the most neglected, the most forgotten," Reyes said.

Reyes hopes those responsible for the theft will eventually return the tools, but he has a message for them if they don't.

“You’ve got to return it. If you do not and you rob from the poor, you're cursed and you will pay dearly," Reyes said.

Reyes has filed two police reports and is asking anyone with information to call San Antonio police.

