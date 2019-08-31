Third arbitrator chosen in battle between city, fire union for new contract

SAN ANTONIO - The third and final arbitrator has been added to the panel of arbitrators in the battle between the city of San Antonio and the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

The decision has led to the setting of a December date for talks on a new contract between the entities.

Just last month, the fire union announced Michael Tedesco will represent it. The city chose Phillip Pfeiffer. Judge John J. Specia Jr. will be the third member..

Specia served the 225th District Court for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2006. He is now a partner in a law firm and is described as specializing in the areas of mediation, arbitration and private judging.

The move toward binding arbitration was made possible once voters approved Proposition C last fall. In July, the union invoked that process.

SAPFFA said it has been five years since San Antonio firefighters have had a pay raise.

With the final pick of the panel, arbitration is now set to take place in early December and is expected to last about two weeks.

If a decision is reached, it will establish a new binding collective bargaining agreement.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.