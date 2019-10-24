Third arrest made in strip club prostitution case

SAN ANTONIO - A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a prositution operation at a strip club.

Ronnie Elizondo was apprehended without incident at an apartment complex near Loop 410 and Evers Road, said Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman Johnny Garcia.

An undercover operation revealed that Elizondo knew that dancers at the MGM Cabaret in Von Ormy were involved in prostitution in private areas of the club, Garcia said.

Elizondo, who was a manager at the club, is charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, a second-degree felony. Garcia said Elizondo is charged in connection with 11 prostitution cases, one narcotics case and one theft case.

Elizondo is the third suspect charged in the case.

His Majesty Victor Saint Adams, who owned the MGM Cabaret, was arrested in May and was charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Eric Taylor, 24, is suspected of pimping a 16-year-old girl and others for an undetermined amount of time, sheriff's officials said. Taylor was charged with sexual assault of a child.

The arrests were made after BCSO officials raided the MGM Cabaret in September 2018. The club has since been closed.

