Third 'Avenger' actor booked for Celebrity Fan Fest in SA this summer

Anthony Mackie, best known for his Marvel role as Falcon/Sam Wilson, is the third "Avengers" actor confirmed for Celebrity Fan Fest in June.
Mackie is scheduled to appear June 15 and 16.
Mackie will be joined by fellow "Avengers" actors Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany and Benedict Wong.
Celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:
- Jason Momoa
- Amber Heard
- Jeremy Renner
- Paul Betteny
- Dolph Lundgren
- Graham McTavish
- Ray Fisher
- Alexandra Shipp
- Tye Sheridan
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Robert Wuhl
- Clare Kramer
- Walter Koenig
- Joe Flanigan
- Robert Picardo
- Butch Patrick
- Fred Savage
- Benedict Wong
Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, 2019, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.
Slideshow of celebrities scheduled to attend the 2019 Celebrity Fan Fest: