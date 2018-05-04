Third person arrested in connection with OfferUp sale exchange that turned deadly

SAN ANTONIO - A third person has been arrested in the case of an OfferUp sale exchange that turned deadly.

Daquan Watson, 21, was arrested Thursday morning. Officials said he's being charged with felony evading arrest and capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing Robert Serna on April 20.

The third arrest comes a week after two other people were arrested for the same crime.

Michael Henderson and Stephanie Lopez are also believed to have been involved in the robbery and shooting.

Police said the case serves as a reminder to people about using safe exchange areas when making deals online or elsewhere.

